Couple dies of Covid-19, hand in hand, just one minute apart

A vaccinated couple living in Michigan succumbed to Covid-19, in particularly sad circumstances. Cal and Linda Dunham are deceased, a minute apart.

Sad news appeared in the Daily Mail on September 26, 2021. According to the latter, a vaccinated couple from Michigan lost their lives as a result of Covid-19.

They shared the circumstances of Cal’s death and his partner Linda, who both left within a minute of each other.

THEY HAD A HEALTH HISTORY

Despite the fact that Cal and Linda Dunham were vaccinated, the two lovebirds fell, facing the famous Covid-19 virus. According to the revelations of their relatives, the couple, aged 59 and 66, respectively, suffered from health problems.

If theories advance the fact that they already suffered from health problems which are at the origin of their death, this loss has still managed to raise certain questions.

The fact that Linda and Cal died from the coronavirus is a fact, but the circumstances of their departure are even more troubling.

The couple were killed in hospital the same day, at the same time, one minute apart from each other. Indeed, Cal died at 11:07 am, and his wife at 11:08 am. In an interview, their daughter Sarah explained that her father caught the virus before going on vacation.

“My father called me before his trip and told me he was not feeling well. He was thinking of a cold, then my mother got sick too “.

Three days after they left on their trip, their health did not improve. They then decided to go to a health center. Once there, due to their fragile health, the couple were immediately hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. In the end, the latter lost their fight and their lives, holding each other hand in hand.

