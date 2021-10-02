Covid-19: start of deconfinement on October 8, which changes in Guadeloupe

Indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic continue to decline. The prefect confirmed the start of deconfinement from October 8. The ARS justified the vaccination obligation of caregivers. In the absence of sufficient health professionals, only emergency care will be provided, she warned.

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to decline on the island, confirmed this Friday, October 1, the prefect of Guadeloupe and the director of the Regional Health Agency.

A trend that allowed the prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, to announce a first phase of deconfinement from Friday, October 8.

The modalities of the deconfinement phase will be specified at the beginning of next week.

What changes on October 8

The curfew will be reduced from 10 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m. currently) until 5 a.m.

Travel limits within Guadeloupe will be lifted (end of 10 km);

Outdoor sports activities will be possible, behind closed doors, at first;

A transition phase will be established, concerning the application of the health pass. It will also concern establishments which have hitherto been administratively closed.

For three weeks, the pass will not be payable below 30 people present.

12/18 year olds will only be checked from the end of October.

In addition, from Monday, October 4, between France and Guadeloupe, vaccinated travelers will no longer be subject to screening tests, nor to the obligation to justify an overriding reason. The rules do not change for those who are not vaccinated.

170 new contaminations

Between September 27 and October 1, the number of new cases accumulated over four days is 170.

There were 120 new hospitalizations, 33 people were hospitalized in COVID intensive care.

57 people are hospitalized in medicine;

32 people are followed in hospitalization at home;

11 people who have contracted Covid-19 are also hospitalized in northern communities.

8 Covid patients died,

The positivity rate is 3.8% and the incidence rate is 83.3 / 100,000 inhabitants.

There have been 8 deaths since Monday, aged 29 to 85.

To date, these data do not take into account deaths that have occurred in towns.

The positivity rate over the last 7 rolling days is 3.8%,





No new cluster has been detected since last Wednesday. Currently, 3 clusters are being monitored in Guadeloupe. The Delta variant still remains in the majority.

“Very marked” slowdown in vaccination

Regarding the vaccination against Covid-19, the director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Valérie Denux, considers that “the situation is worrying”. A “very clear slowdown was observed” for the first injections, she added.

In Guadeloupe, nearly 43% of adults and 18% of 12/18 year olds are vaccinated (first injection), i.e. more than 150,000 people.

“This is very insufficient to manage to block a potential wave by the end of the year,” adds Valérie Denux.

This vaccination rate for over 18s rises to 45% in Saint-Martin and 78% in Saint-Barthélemy.

Regarding the vaccination obligation, a subject that annoys locally, the health authorities fully intend to enforce the law. The Director of the ARS calls on the personnel concerned (doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, firefighters, etc.) to be vaccinated: “Because if they don’t, there will be two problems. the first problem is, of course, potentially the contamination of their patients, until they are checked and suspended. The second problem is that today we are wondering about the resumption of certain activities, such as kidney transplantation, in the territory, because the patients we transplant are particularly fragile ”.

Therefore, since unvaccinated health professionals will be suspended from their duties, all of the care offers cannot be offered locally.

The ARS announces that, and this sounds like a threat, in this case, “we will focus on emergency care”, namely “surgical emergencies, medical emergencies and intensive care, with vaccinated professionals” ; such is its obligation, specifies Valérie Denux, who refuses that this is considered as an undermining of the local health system.

A sword of Damocles hangs over the professionals targeted by the law on compulsory vaccination: they will have to resolve to exercise another profession, if they persist in refusing injections against Covid-19, concludes the Director of the ARS.