Covid-19: the United States exceeds 700,000 dead, vaccination is stalling

This is the equivalent of the population of the capital Washington. More than 700,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United States since the start of the global pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count on Friday, October 1, which is the benchmark in the matter. This is officially by far the heaviest death toll linked to the coronavirus, according to data communicated by authorities around the world, ahead of Brazil (597,000 deaths) and India (448,000 deaths). A stone’s throw from the White House, hundreds of thousands of little white flags pay homage to these mowed lives.
This dark course serves as a reminder that hundreds of Americans continue to die every day, despite the vaccination campaign. Just over 64% of the population, or 215 million people, have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines authorized in the country, according to health authorities.
Unvaccinated people are still vulnerable to the disease. They are still numerous: the vaccination campaign, launched with a bang in December 2020 – and which had reached a peak in April 2021, with sometimes more than four million injections per day – has slowed down sharply.
Vaccination and the wearing of masks remain political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas and Florida, have even wanted to introduce prohibitions on obligations, invoking the protection of individual freedoms. Conversely, the Democratic state of California on Friday announced plans to make vaccination compulsory for all eligible students, a move unprecedented in the country.