Covid-19: what is molnupiravir, Merck’s pill that would halve the risk of hospitalization?

The American laboratory Merck plans to apply shortly to the United States for authorization to market a pill which, according to a clinical trial, reduces by two the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with Covid-19.



“Impressive” data

Anthony Fauci, the White House adviser on the health crisis, has already estimated that the data from the clinical trial were “impressive”.

Currently available anti-Covid treatments such as monoclonal antibodies or Gilead’s remdesivir are administered intravenously.

Having an option that is easier to deploy would be a godsend, notes Natalie Dean, an infectious disease biostatistician at Emory University.

“We can have treatments that are also effective, but if one is much easier to use than the others, then its impact on the population will be much greater,” she told AFP.

A hospitalization or death rate of 7.3% with the pill, against 14.1% without

The clinical trial of Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was conducted on 775 people with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 and at least one aggravating risk factor. They received the treatment within five days of the first symptoms.





The rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received placebo.

No death observed

No deaths were observed in people treated with molnupiravir, compared to 8 in the second group.

The results were convincing enough that an independent data monitoring committee, in consultation with the FDA, decided to stop the trial prematurely. This could indicate that its members consider it would be unethical to continue to give a placebo to certain patients.

“Very encouraging” intermediate results

Antivirals work by decreasing a virus’s ability to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease.

Their application can be twofold: both to allow people already affected not to suffer from serious symptoms, but also to those who have been in close contact not to develop it.

But in general, antiviral drugs have so far not been very convincing against Covid.

“Molnupiravir looked promising in the lab, but the real test was to see if it had any benefit in patients,” said Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford.

“Many drugs fail at this stage, so these intermediate results are very encouraging,” he added in a message quoted by the British organization Science Media Center.

A huge market

As the market is potentially huge, several laboratories have entered the niche, such as the Roche laboratory in partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer announced Monday that it had started a clinical trial for its own anti-Covid pill, to test its ability to preventively reduce the risk of infection in those around a person who has contracted the disease.