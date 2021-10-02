Craig Breen leads Rally Finland after six stages, Sébastien Ogier 7th

SS6: Oittila (19.75 km)
Total change of conditions for the drivers for the last special of the day on Friday. Scheduled at 7 p.m. local time, it took place at night, making the 6th special ” the most difficult of the weekend », Sébastien Ogier said the day before.
In these particular conditions, Craig Breen achieved a very good operation: to take the lead of the classification from Ott Tänak and to finish the first day of Rally Finland in the leader’s chair. But on Saturday, the duel between the two Hyundai drivers will undoubtedly resume because less than three seconds separate them. Elfyn Evans is in third place (+ 6”1), ahead of Esapekka Lappi (+ 6”1) and Kalle Rovanperä (+ 6”7).
Small consolation for Sébastien Ogier after a difficult day: in the dark, the seven-time world champion was more comfortable than most of his competitors and set the 4th fastest time. But that doesn’t change his rank overall, the Frenchman is still 7th (+ 33”6). Saturday, a marathon day awaits the pilots, with nine specials scheduled between 7:16 and 19:00.
SS 5: Sahloinen-Moksi 2 (21.37 km)
Craig Breen finished the fifth special with a very broad smile, and for good reason, he set the fastest time and thus came back on the heels of his competitor of the day, Ott Tänak. 1”5 seconds separates the Estonian leader and the Irishman, in search of the first victory of his career in the WRC.
The other duel to follow: the one between the two Finns, Kalle Rovanperä (21) and Esapekka Lappi (30). They are respectively 3rd and 4th overall, with only two seconds difference.
At the other end of the standings, things don’t get better for Sébastien Ogier. Still 7th overall (+ 32”5), he only signed the 8th time in the special.
SS 4: Ässämäki 2 (12.31 km)
Second consecutive scratch for Ott Tänak. Very offensive, the 2019 world champion was once again faster than Craig Breen. But the gap between the two Hyundai drivers remains slim: 3”8 seconds. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) regained his third place, to the detriment of Esapekka Lappi, only 5th in this special.
Sébastien Ogier is still lagging behind: 7th with 23 seconds behind the leader. Yet faster than during the second special, the Frenchman remains far from the leading duo.
SS3: Sahloinen-Moksi 1 (21.37 km)
The battle between the two Hyundai drivers Ott Tänak and Craig Breen continues at the top of the standings. This time, it was the Estonian who achieved the scratch. He thus retains the overall lead ahead of his Irish rival (+ 1”7) and Esapekka Lappi (+ 5”4).
The young Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota), who turns 21 this Friday, is 5th and Sébastien Ogier still 7th. The Frenchman, in the race for an 8th world title in the WRC, called this special a “Correct”, while specifying that it was more difficult than imagined to start in first position.
SS2: Ässämäki 1 (12.31 km)
Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) has certainly lost the lead in the standings, but the Japanese can consider himself happy. Spun off, despite everything he managed to avoid the ditch and recover his car in the right direction of travel. While he was close to retirement, he only lost time, with 20 seconds behind Ott Tänak (Hyundai), new leader of the general. The Estonian, who already won here in February, confirms that he is very comfortable on Finnish roads. Author of the scratch, Craig Breen (Hyundai) takes second place in the standings. Nice time also for Elfyn Evans, who did a good job in the standings (3rd, +4).
On the other hand, Sébastien Ogier (Toyota) is in difficulty. He only signed the 6th fastest time, and is in 7th place, more than 5 seconds behind Tänak. Adrien Fourmaux (Ford), the other Habs entered, struggled on this second special. Surprised by this tricky layout, he is 17 seconds behind the leader of the standings.
SS1: Harju 1 (2.31 km)
Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) was the fastest Friday noon on the first special of Rally Finland, which took place on the very short city course of Harju. The Japanese, who lives in Jyvaskylä, takes first place, ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) who was very offensive.
Finland’s Esapekka Lappi, looking for a performance on home soil, sets the third fastest time, ahead of Ott Tänak (Hyundai). The French Adrien Fourmaux (Ford) was also in sight and finished 5th, ahead of Sébastien Ogier, leader of the Championship and therefore in the delicate position of opener. Due to the very short course, the pilots achieved very close lap times and the first five were held in less than a second.