Craig Breen leads Rally Finland after six stages, Sébastien Ogier 7th

SS2: Ässämäki 1 (12.31 km)

Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) has certainly lost the lead in the standings, but the Japanese can consider himself happy. Spun off, despite everything he managed to avoid the ditch and recover his car in the right direction of travel. While he was close to retirement, he only lost time, with 20 seconds behind Ott Tänak (Hyundai), new leader of the general. The Estonian, who already won here in February, confirms that he is very comfortable on Finnish roads. Author of the scratch, Craig Breen (Hyundai) takes second place in the standings. Nice time also for Elfyn Evans, who did a good job in the standings (3rd, +4).