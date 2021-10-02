Cyril Hanouna addicted to drugs? He reveals what exactly he runs on

Cyril Hanouna carbidedoes he have anything other than the hearings of Do not touch My TV ? While the famous presenter of C8 getting ready to release his book What the French told me, he takes this opportunity to answer questions from journalists from Le Parisien. An interview during which he evokes the rumors according to which he would be a consumer of illicit products. Objeko explains everything to you.

Cyril Hanouna : crazy, crazy or hallucinated?

A simply incredible journey

For many years now, Cyril Hanouna has become one of the heavyweights of French television. Host and producer, he is also a talent scout. Over time, he has thus succeeded in establishing himself as one of the essential faces of the audiovisual landscape of France. Among his most notable achievements, he has been at the head of his daily program for a decade. Do not touch My TV. Thanks to this concept, the presenter dissects each day the news of the media in the company of his famous columnists.

In more than ten years of broadcasting, certain sequences of Do not touch My TV have also become cult. Thanks to his role as public entertainer, Cyril Hanouna is actually not a joke. If from now on, the program seems more framed and is interested in extremely serious subjects, in the past, some moments of the emission did not fail to make react many televiewers. However, the career of the host can obviously not be reduced to these few jokes made on the set of TPMP. Asked about these two sides of his personality, Cyril Hanouna answers as usual without tongue in cheek. Indeed, it does does not appear question of avoiding the slightest subject as he also does in his book which will be released on October 6.

Total transparency

During this meeting with the journalists of Parisien, Cyril Hanouna looks back on those moments that sometimes divided the public. This schoolyard atmosphere on the plateau of Do not touch My TV had indeed regularly reacted especially on social networks. However, the presenter does not regret anything: “Before, some critics could hurt me. Now I move on. But when they still say that I am the animator with the noodles in the underpants, it bothers me, for example. This sequence, I do not regret it. I won’t hesitate to do it again if that makes me to laugh “. An opinion to say the least decided on the question!





While in a few days, his work entitled What the French told me will soon be available for sale, Cyril Hanouna also decides to explain himself on rumors which very often made the rounds of the media. Indeed, its overflowing energy like a real electric battery could have made some think that this vitality was perhaps not quite natural. Some have actually assumed that the host of TPMP could actually use illicit stimulants. A question to which the main person has decided to answer very frankly.

A healthy mind in a healthy body

Despite these hallway noises, Cyril Hanouna wants to be very clear. The host of C8 indeed specifies that during his existence, he has always led an extremely healthy life. He has never consumed the slightest gram of tobacco, with or without adjuvant, he is not a consumer of fermented drinks and has never tried this famous white powder, particularly common in nightlife and showrooms. business. He admits besides that it is not for him: “I’m afraid of everything. I know there’s sex on TV. But I have never seen guys make tracks in front of me, neither in the boxes nor elsewhere ”.

However, Cyril Hanouna recognize well have a very strong addiction to adrenaline: that which sport gives him. Crazy about tennis, but also football, the presenter of Do not touch My TV is not the type to be tempted by hallucinogenic products. Life as it is amply suffices for him and brings him much joy. Regarding the presentation of TPMP, he admits besides being always very happy of this chance which is offered to him. “There was a time when I had less and it showed. Today, I’m having fun ”. In summary, Cyril Hanouna seems to need two things in existence to be fully developed. With the exception of his family, sport and the public are the only two worlds that are capable of really making him soar.



