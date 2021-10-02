Cyril Hanouna worried for his children: his daily fear for Bianca and Lino

Professionally, Cyril Hanouna gives everything he has on the air. But his personal life, he prefers to preserve it as much as possible. When he is not on a television set, he takes advantage of his children Bianca (10 years old) and Lino (9 years old) as discreetly as possible. But sometimes, the 47-year-old presenter allows himself to bring his son to the set of Do not touch My TV. Asked by readers of the Parisian, he explained himself on this choice.

Cyril Hanouna visited the premises as part of the promotion of his first book What the French told me, co-written with editorialist Christophe Barbier (scheduled for release on October 6, published by Fayard). After responding to the rumor that he runs on drugs, the host of C8 spoke of his son Lino. A reader of Parisian wanted to know if he was worried that Lino’s (small) exposure would have consequences. “He loves to come. And he’s a character with a sense of humor and rhythm. He makes me die of laughter. But we take care to blur it“, he first confided.





But Cyril Hanouna does not forget that to put his son in the spotlight, even if he does very little, “can be complicated“. As for his sister Bianca. Many children of celebrities have confided that they suffered from the notoriety of their parents. A situation that the host wishes to avoid.”I’m afraid that someone at school will tell them bad things about me“He said. So let’s hope for them that this will never happen.

It was on September 24, 2021 that Lino appeared in Do not touch My TV. In a sequence unveiled by Sasha Elbaz, in his column “The editorial’s indicator“, you could hear the little boy giving his opinion on the work and the personality of each columnist.”Montiel, he’s too old and Isabelle, she’s 90, it’s not possible“, he said in particular when asked who he would see replace his dad. A sequence, in which we could simply see the pretty curls of the toddler, which had made the team die of laughter.