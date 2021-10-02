Dance with the stars 2021: Tayc under the spell of Fauve Hautot? “It’s cuddly …”

At each premium of Dance with the stars, their complicity makes people talk. Are Tayc and Fauve Hautot about to fall (or already) in love? Very close, the singer and his partner do not hide to be extremely comfortable with each other. Interviewed by Leisure TV, the performer of the title Like you has also confided that he admired the pretty redhead a lot and that she was absolutely not embarrassed by the fact that he was very tactile with her, on the contrary …

We are adults

“It’s cuddly. She doesn’t hesitate to tell me to get closer, to touch her … But it’s professional, it’s quiet, we are adults. She really liked that I had no shame in looking her in the eye to create something. It’s super fluid between us“, declared the singer of 25 years. A fluidity and a complicity which are obvious on the screen for the candidate who had asked especially for the production of the show to dance with Fauve Hautot.





Why ? As he explained to TV Mag, Wildcat “stands out for her energy, her sex appeal, her hair“Besides, according to him, she is”an incredible partner“and has the elegance of”cheetah“. But do not believe in a romance between these two since Fauve has been in a relationship for seven years with a young man named Jules Renault. However, Fauve and Tayc seem to become very friends and share their time together, as well. on screen than in real life. The proof, the singer has already invited Fauve to come and eat at his mother’s house. “She must come Sunday! Obviously, there will be no carbonara pasta but a ndolé, seed sauce, taro yellow sauce, bitalif …“he confided.