Dance with the stars 2021: Vaimalama Chaves burst into tears as she spoke of the mockery she suffered

Friday, October 1, 2021, TF1 broadcast live the third premium of Dance with the stars. Upon discovering the song she was going to dance to, Vaimalama Chaves couldn’t hold back tears and was more vulnerable than ever.

A trauma that dates back to his adolescence … Vaimalama Chaves was elected Miss France 2019, she did not always have confidence in herself and has long been complexed by her physique. During the last premium of Dance with the stars, the pretty brunette was more vulnerable. During rehearsals, she burst into tears when she discovered the song she was going to dance to: Body d’Yseult, which evokes acceptance of oneself and one’s body. “When I listen to it, it moves me. I identify with everything she says a lot. It’s a song about a fight that is common for women in general, they experience judgments about their bodies. In college, I was the little curler, with braces and severe acne. At first I didn’t really have a look at my body, it’s just that it was the others“, she confided.

While her dancer, Christian Millette tried to find out more, Miss France 2019, in tears, added: “There is no room for the weak. This sentence brings me back to the inappropriate comments I may have received while growing up. ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you won’t go far’. When the opinion we have of you that’s it, well, it hurts.“At the end of his performance, Vaimalama Chaves once again cried. While Camille Combal handed him a handkerchief, she explained:”These are all the traumas that I have experienced as a woman and that I am not alone to experience. Thanks to Christian, I was able to free myself from all this.“A few hours earlier, Vaimalama Chaves had revealed on Instagram that this bonus meant a lot to her.”Tonight. It is tonight that I present myself to you, such as I really am. With all my heart, from the start, I forged armor strong enough to hold me together, no matter what. Tonight, with Christian Millette, we will present you who I am when I am alone. The one that I have never been able to reveal and that will exist to share with you who I really am. Without pretense. Without barrier. Without filter“she wrote.

A performance that moved Internet users

Following the performance of Vaimalama Chaves, many Internet users have welcomed the fact that the young woman has opened up. We can read on Twitter: “I find Vaimalama very touching, beneath her air of a woman who assumes herself and without a tongue-in-cheek, she hides wounds, and a lack of confidence.“;”Vaimalama is really touching, maybe not the dance of the century, but sometimes the emotion takes over and is worth more” ; or : “Vaimalama moved me. She was sweet, sincere and touching on this dance.“

