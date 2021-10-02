“Dance with the stars”: Bilal Hassani still bursts the screen, Moussa pushed towards the exit

For this first live broadcast of the eleventh season of “Dancing with the Stars”, the fans were not disappointed! And there were a lot of people on the track of the TF1 telecrochet run by Camille Combal. Unsurprisingly, our three darlings, Bilal Hassani, Tayc and Dita Von Teese will dance next week. The young YouTuber Michou, who was found to be a little soft in his knee last week, took vitamins and saved his skin.

They were eleven couples this Friday evening to take to the dancefloor and Bilal Hassani, once again, was the star of the evening. In a short metallic purple dress with fringes and sporting a platinum blonde wig, the former representative of France at Eurovision gave everything with her partner Jordan Mouillerac. The two young men, 22 and 28, set fire to it! They won over the jury with their very American performance! To the tune of “Faith” sung by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande, the male couple – a first in the history of “DALS” – took viewers to Broadway.

Vaimalama Chaves in tears

Smiling and happy, they once again made a sensation this week by jiggling to this very dynamic rhythm. The jury made up of Chris Marques, fashion star Jean-Paul Gaultier, Paris Opera Ballet principal dancer François Alu and dancer Denitsa Ikonomova, applauded with eight hands and awarded her the incredible score of 35 out of 40! “You lead the dance”, congratulated Jean-Paul Gaultier after giving him a 9 out of 10!

“It’s a lot of dancing and laughing, even if Jordan knows how to be tough when you have to be,” Bilal Hassani told us a few days ago. He does not let me go technically. He does not want us to be in the appearance, that it is only beautiful. And I have to make sure that the look is not more noticed than the dance. “Challenge taken up and strongly next week.



The other favorites, Dita Von Teese and Tayc, also gave the public astonishing performances and finished number 1 and 2 respectively in the second round. The 49-year-old American stripper Dita Von Teese and her partner Christophe Licata wowed the jury. The queen of burlesque has chained the dance steps of high flight and eclipsed her dancer. With 30 points, the couple were number 1 until Bilal and Jordan hit the court.

Tayc in a frenzied rumba

At 25, Tayc, gold record with his last album “Fleur Froide”, ambassador of “afrolove” and new darling of young people, played his role to perfection in a frenzied rumba with the dancer and choreographer Fauve Hautot . They collected 28 points. However, he was beaten in the first round by actress Lucie Lucas and her coach Anthony Colette.

Friday evening, the emotional session was provided by Miss France 2020. Vaimalama Chaves ended in tears at the end of the first round. She was still hot. She was one of three couples vying for the third round but she was not eliminated and will therefore be on the dancefloor next Friday. She was saved by the jury. Jean-Baptiste Maunier, the hero of the film “Les Choristes”, was also very hot too and he can say thank you to the audience.