Dance with the stars: why Miss France Vaimalama Chaves burst into tears on the set?

What happened this Friday, October 1 on the dance set with the stars? The XXL performance of Bilal Hassani, the emotion of the former Miss France Vaimalama Chaves, the elimination of Moussa … Back on the evening.

Third bonus this Friday, October 1 for the new season of Dance with the stars, the TF1 dance competition. And once again, the former French candidate for Eurovision Bilal Hassani burst the screen and flew over the competition. Eleven couples clashed this Friday evening for the first live broadcast of this eleventh season. Short dress and blonde wig on the head, singer Bilal Hassani performed with his partner Jordan Mouillerac on “Faith” by Stevie Wonder and Adriana Grande.

Bilal Hassani more favorite than ever

The male duo – a first in Dancing with the Stars – has once again established itself as the big favorite of this season by collecting the score of 35/40 from the jurors Chris Marques, Jean-Paul Gaultier, the dancer Denitsa Ikonomova and the ballet dancer François Alu.

Other highlights of the evening, the performance of the burlesque artist Dita Von Teese and his partner, the choreographer Christophe Licata, or the frenzied rumba of the 25-year-old singer Tayc, recent gold record.





Why did Vaimalama Chaves burst into tears?

At the end of the first round, the former Miss France Vaimalama Chaves burst into tears. An overflow of emotions caused by the choice of song on which the beauty queen defended her chances, says Leisure TV. According to the specialized media, the broadcast of Body de Yseult, returned the young woman to the assault of which she was the victim a few days ago.

On September 25, Vaimalama Chaves was the subject of stone throwing and an attempted robbery in the middle of the street, as she indicated on her social networks. “When I confronted the one (…) who did it, they gathered around me. About fifteen young guys who have no value, whose parents seem overwhelmed, whose values ​​are non-existent. About fifteen guys to whom I would have painted the portrait if I knew how to do it, “explained the young woman, who also lodged a complaint.

But Yseult’s song also refers the young woman to her relationship to the body which has long been conflicting, as she indicated in 2019, the year of her coronation. The former Miss France was regularly the victim of mockery and bullying in her youth because of her weight.

Moussa, the champion of Sanda, eliminated

This Friday, October 1 in the evening, it is finally Moussa, the world champion of Sanda, who left the adventure. The former Koh-Lanta candidate failed to convince the judges and the public. With his dancer Coralie Licata, he joined the first binomial eliminated, that of Lââm and Lola Dubini.