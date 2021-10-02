Death of Michael Tylo, actor of “The Young and the Restless” and “Haine et Passion”

Michael Tylo, American actor seen in numerous soap operas, from “The Young and the Restless” to “Love, Glory and Beauty”, has died at the age of 72.

Michael Tylo died Tuesday “from an illness,” announces his family in a message on his official website. The American actor, known for his roles in soap-operas Hate and Passion Where The Young and the Restless, lived in Henderson, Nevada. He was 72 years old.

Michael Tylo was born in Detroit in 1948, as reported by Hollywood Reporter. Besides his role as archaeologist Quint Chamberlain in Hate and Passion (between 1981 and 1985) and photographer Blade Bladeson in The Young and the Restless (1992-1995), he also appeared in soap operas The Force of Destiny, Central hospital Where Love glory and beauty. In the early 1990s, he played the role of Alcalde Luis Ramone in the series The New Adventures of Zorro.





He also made short appearances in the series. Mike hammer, Arabesque, Perry mason and in the mini-series Lonesome dove.

“A magnificent human being”

Since 2003, he was intermittent professor of theater at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Nancy Uscher, dean of the University’s Fine Arts department, pays tribute to him in a press release

“Michael Tylo was a beautiful and loving human being – he was so unique. He was a friend, colleague, teacher and exemplary artist. He had such a rich and distinguished career, but he was humble about his accomplishments. . “

He leaves behind his third wife, Rachelle, and four children, Izabella, Katya, Koko and Gia.