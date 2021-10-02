deaths jumped 78% in Guadeloupe and 69% in Martinique

The number of deaths increased by 78% in Guadeloupe and by 69% in Martinique between June 1 and September 20, compared to the same period of 2019, a year without Covid, announced INSEE in statistics published on Friday 1st. October.

For the whole of France, the number of deaths is 3% higher over the period from June 1 to September 20 compared to the same period in 2019 (178,075 deaths, +5,799), according to an INSEE study which has chosen to focus on the comparison with 2019, a year without a Covid epidemic.

It is significantly higher for people aged 65 to 74 (+ 8.9%) and for 75-84 (+ 6.0%).

In hexagonal France, the number of deaths recorded over this period is 2% higher than in 2019, and even higher in seven regions, including Corsica (+ 8%), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (+ 7%) and Occitania (+ 6%).

The West Indies hit hard by Covid-19 in August

But the gap is still much higher in the overseas departments, especially the West Indies, hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic in July and August. “In Guadeloupe, the increase in deaths was very clear at the beginning of August and accelerated in the middle of the month: the deaths occurring during the month of August 2021 are more than three times higher than those of August 2019 (+ 227%), while deaths in June and July 2021 are at the same level as in 2019“, observes INSEE.

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies goes on to explain that between “on September 1 and 20, 2021, deaths are still nearly twice as high as in 2019 (+ 86%), with however a marked decrease from mid-September and a return to levels comparable to those of 2019 “.

“In Martinique, the rise in deaths began in July. The increase in deaths is also very significant in August, but a little less than in Guadeloupe.“(+ 175%), notes INSEE. Another important element specified by the institute: over the period from June-July, the increase was limited (+ 10%). As in Guadeloupe, we observe a decrease in September and a return to mortality levels close to 2019.

Between June 1 and September 20, deaths in 2021 are also significantly higher than those in 2019 in Guyana (+ 55%, with a continuous increase in deaths since the end of May) and at The meeting (also affected by a dengue epidemic) with an increase of 21%. TO Mayotte, the increase is 16%.



