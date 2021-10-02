Delonghi Magnifica Evo coffee maker test: basic, fast and efficient

Aesthetically, the new Magnifica Evo range is a success. The materials are still plastic, but look better. The brushed aluminum effect accentuates this premium effect. The dimensions are almost unchanged from previous generations. The stainless steel touches are entrusted to the dispensing and steam nozzles as well as to the cup-rest tray.

The Magnifica Evo remains a fairly compact model and can easily find its place on a worktop in a narrow kitchen. However, it weighs 2 kg more than the Magnifica S (11 kg in total) and it will be difficult to imagine installing it on a shelf. Pricing positioning requires, the Magnifica Evo skips the touchscreen on the front that proudly exhibits the PrimaDonna Soul from the same manufacturer. Here there is only one touch control panel which gives direct access to 4 coffee recipes (espresso; coffee; long; doppio, special recipe from the manufacturer: double dose of espresso with specific pre-infusion that gives off more aromas). There is also a steam function to froth milk. Indeed, in the absence of a milk carafe, the only solution to make milky coffees is to pour a little milk at the bottom of a cup, to run a coffee of varying length, according to your tastes, and activate the cappuccino maker in order to prepare the milk froth.

For each of the recipes, the user will be able to choose to chain two preparations (by pressing the x2 button on the control panel) and from the settings, to modify the quantity of water in the cup. This rather rudimentary control panel necessarily requires a passage through the user manual to make the settings. In particular, you have to perform a combination of keys to save the desired cup length or the temperature of the drink. The Magnifica Evo offers to choose a temperature among 4 levels. In the absence of a display, you will have to rely on the indicator lights which come on when the water tank is not sufficiently supplied or incorrectly repositioned, when the grounds collector is full, when it is necessary to descale the water. machine or when there are no more beans in the dedicated bin, etc.

The capacity of the bean container is always 250 g and the grinding is adjusted on 7 levels using a dial. Remember that the thickness of the grind has a direct impact on the taste of the coffee: the finer it is, the stronger the taste. Next to the bean container, there is a trap for ground coffee, which is very practical to vary your coffee or prepare a decaf occasionally.



The capacity of the water tank is maintained at 1.8 l on this Magnifica Evo. The bin is located on the right side of the machine and easily accessible by pulling it slightly towards you. If the user wishes, it is possible to add a filter cartridge, a good point when we know that lime can alter the taste of coffee.