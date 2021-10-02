Delonghi Magnifica Evo coffee maker test: basic, fast and efficient

Aesthetically, the new Magnifica Evo range is a success. The materials are still plastic, but look better. The brushed aluminum effect accentuates this premium effect. The dimensions are almost unchanged from previous generations. The stainless steel touches are entrusted to the dispensing and steam nozzles as well as to the cup-rest tray.
The Magnifica Evo remains a fairly compact model and can easily find its place on a worktop in a narrow kitchen. However, it weighs 2 kg more than the Magnifica S (11 kg in total) and it will be difficult to imagine installing it on a shelf.
Pricing positioning requires, the Magnifica Evo skips the touchscreen on the front that proudly exhibits the PrimaDonna Soul from the same manufacturer. Here there is only one touch control panel which gives direct access to 4 coffee recipes (espresso; coffee; long; doppio, special recipe from the manufacturer: double dose of espresso with specific pre-infusion that gives off more aromas). There is also a steam function to froth milk. Indeed, in the absence of a milk carafe, the only solution to make milky coffees is to pour a little milk at the bottom of a cup, to run a coffee of varying length, according to your tastes, and activate the cappuccino maker in order to prepare the milk froth.
For each of the recipes, the user will be able to choose to chain two preparations (by pressing the x2 button on the control panel) and from the settings, to modify the quantity of water in the cup. This rather rudimentary control panel necessarily requires a passage through the user manual to make the settings. In particular, you have to perform a combination of keys to save the desired cup length or the temperature of the drink. The Magnifica Evo offers to choose a temperature among 4 levels.
In the absence of a display, you will have to rely on the indicator lights which come on when the water tank is not sufficiently supplied or incorrectly repositioned, when the grounds collector is full, when it is necessary to descale the water. machine or when there are no more beans in the dedicated bin, etc.
The capacity of the bean container is always 250 g and the grinding is adjusted on 7 levels using a dial. Remember that the thickness of the grind has a direct impact on the taste of the coffee: the finer it is, the stronger the taste. Next to the bean container, there is a trap for ground coffee, which is very practical to vary your coffee or prepare a decaf occasionally.
The capacity of the water tank is maintained at 1.8 l on this Magnifica Evo. The bin is located on the right side of the machine and easily accessible by pulling it slightly towards you. If the user wishes, it is possible to add a filter cartridge, a good point when we know that lime can alter the taste of coffee.
Dispensing nozzles adjust in height to accommodate different cup sizes. These can also ensure the preparation of two coffees at the same time. All below, we find the drip tray, which must therefore be emptied regularly. To do this, just pull it towards you. The grounds collector is also located inside this tray.
All Delonghi coffeemakers follow the same protocol: they rinse the nozzles automatically on switching on and off.
Only the cleaning of the nozzles is automatic. For the rest, you must refer to the various indicator lights to carry out maintenance. When one of the LEDs lights up, it is up to the user to ensure the maintenance of his machine manually after making sure of the correct operations to be carried out by consulting the user manual.
As is often the case, the passage of the various elements in the dishwasher is strongly discouraged in the instructions for use in order to avoid deformation and premature wear.
Systematically, and regardless of the price positioning of its automatic coffee maker, Delonghi gives access to the extraction chamber. It is accessible by removing the water tank, opening the hatch and finally pressing the buttons on each side of the extractor. This easy access makes it possible to thoroughly clean the coffee maker and thus avoid the damage that may have been encountered on certain Jura machines.