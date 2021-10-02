Denouncing “censorship”, Donald Trump files a complaint for his Twitter account to be restored

On June 20, 2020, then-US President Donald Trump addresses the press before leaving the White House in Washington, DC. ERIC BARADAT / AFP

Ten months after the controversial suspension of his Twitter account, Donald Trump is attempting a new coup. The former US president asked justice to force Twitter to restore access to his account, suspended indefinitely after his supporters assaulted the Capitol on January 6, according to court documents consulted by Agence France- Press (AFP).

In a complaint filed Friday, October 1, in a court in Florida, where he resides, the former US president denounces a “Censorship” against him. A suspension which violates according to him his freedom of expression, defended in the United States by the sacrosanct first amendment of the Constitution.





Trump denounces control of political discourse

Twitter announced to suspend the @realDonaldTrump account “Indefinitely because of the risk of further incitement to violence”. Facebook and YouTube had also ousted the Republican billionaire from their platforms, two days after the violent intrusion into the US Congress of hundreds of his supporters, eager to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Five people died during or shortly after the attack, including a police officer but also a protester killed by an officer as she tried to force a door inside the building with dozens of others. In addition, two police officers committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed.

Donald Trump believes in his complaint that Twitter, the social network at the heart of his communication on which he was followed by more than 88 million subscribers, was ” constrained “ to suspend it by the American Parliament.

The platform “Wields a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country which is immense, unprecedented and deeply dangerous for open democratic debate”, advances the complaint, which underlines that even the Taliban now in power in Afghanistan are able to tweet. Twitter, contacted by AFP, declined to comment.