Die can wait is already available for download on pirate sites

James Bond: Die Can Wait has just landed in theaters in several countries. Unsurprisingly, the film then made its appearance on several pirate illegal downloading or streaming sites. These pirate copies, shot in cinemas, are of very poor quality. Advertisements even spoil the viewing of the film.

James Bond: Dying Can Wait, the last part of the saga devoted to 007, has been released in theaters in several countries. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s feature film is notably available in cinemas in Belgium, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. For the record, the film was initially due out in November 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the studios to postpone the release.





Unsurprisingly, the Daniel Craig movie quickly appeared on pirate illegal downloading and streaming sites. According to our colleagues at Torrent Freak, two separate sources uploaded pirate copy of James Bond: Die Can Wait. These pirate copies were made in a movie theater. One version has subtitles in Dutch, one of the official languages ​​of Belgium. On the other copy, we can see subtitles in Hindi.

Very poor quality copies stuffed with advertisements

As expected, the videos uploaded by hackers are of poor quality. The image is shaky, too dark or too exposed, the sound regularly saturates and noise is heard. Above all, the pirates slipped unwanted advertisements for sports party or gambling sites, like 1XBET and Slotlights. This is common practice on versions made with a camera in a movie theater.

Note that James Bond: Dying Can Wait is not yet released in many countries, including the United States and France. In France, the new adventures of the British spy will be delayed until Wednesday, October 6, 2021. It is very likely that the appearance of these poor quality pirate copies will not mar the success of Ian Fleming’s hero at the box office. The film has already reported $ 3.58 billion since its release on British, Belgian and Swiss screens. It could be that James Bond: Die Can Wait will establish itself as the franchise’s highest-grossing installment in the weeks to come.

