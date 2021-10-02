Dijon and Le Portel overflow Paris and Orléans, Champagne Basket easy in Fos

In difficulty during the preparation, Fos Provence and Orléans could not have any illusions this Friday, October 1 for the first day of Betclic ELITE. Back at this level, the BYers were crushed by Champagne Basket (58-88), at home what is more. After 10 minutes of play, the Marnais led 25 to 9. Scottie Reynolds, Mike Henry and Gani Lawal scored 16 points each.

For its part, the OLB did better than resist the Cauldron for three quarters. So much so that after 30 minutes of play, Germain Castano’s team were leading 55-54. But ESSM finished very strong, scoring 35 points in the final period. Outraged Mehdy Ngouama (13 points at 3/7, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 fouls caused for 20 evaluation in 22 minutes), Sheldon mac (19 points at 5/9 and 2 rebounds in 19 minutes) and Femi Olujobi (18 points at 7/9 on shots and 3 rebounds for 19 evaluation in 21 minutes) were productive.





Dijon has also started its season well. Jostled by Paris, the JDA took the upper hand in the second half, with a David Holston great evenings (31 points to 9/13 on shots, including 4/6 to 3-points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 fouls caused for 38 evaluation in 31 minutes).

The results of the Betclic ELITE evening: