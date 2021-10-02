Disney + could finally be entitled to 1080p on PC thanks to Windows 11

Microsoft has confirmed the arrival of the Disney + application on the Microsoft Store for Windows 11. Enough to finally enjoy a 1080p stream on PC.

Windows 11 arrives on October 5, bringing at the same time many structural changes around the operating system. One of them concerns the Microsoft Store, Microsoft’s official store that now opens to apps other than UWP apps (Universal Windows Platform). Enough to allow new things like… Full HD streaming on Disney +.

A dedicated application to come

Microsoft had already teased him by showing an image of its Store, it is now clearly announced in a trailer for the Surface Laptop Studio: Disney + arrives on October 5 on the Microsoft Store in Windows. It will therefore be possible to access the SVoD service from a PC without going through a browser and this is excellent news.

Why will you ask? Well, because Chromium browsers do not allow you to take advantage of certain services to their full capacity. This is the case for example of Disney +, but also of Netflix, limited to 720p from Chrome (or other browsers using the same engine, although some like Microsoft Edge are compatible with PlayReady, thus allowing playback in very high definition. ).





A question of DRM

Behind this problem lies a question of copyright and DRM Widevine or PlayReady. Widevine and PlayReady are digital rights management tools that prevent a user from copying content streamed online. We find them in particular on Netflix, Disney, but also HBO or Prime Video.

Thus, to avoid copies of works, this tool limits the video quality of video streams according to several more or less strict levels. We can thus find ourselves watching streams in 480p, 720p or maximum definition depending on the level used, but Chromium does not allow to exploit the level of security so sought after. The problem has also happened on some smartphones that had not been certified, thus reducing the number of pixels displayed on the screen when looking at certain services.

With a dedicated application, developers can integrate different safeguards to prevent copying of digital works. There is then no need to limit the definition. This is the case for Netflix, whose Windows application allows editing in 1080p (and even in 4K by having PlayReady manage by the graphics card itself). Note that some extensions like Netflix 1080p allow the limitation to be broken.

Thus, we can expect that the Disney + application coming to the Windows Store will be freed from this constraint, thus finally offering a way to enjoy the service in very good quality on the PC.