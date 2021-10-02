Disneyland Paris sentenced: an employee was dismissed after her comments on Messenger

the essential

An employer cannot use a conversation on an employee’s Messenger. Disneyland Paris was condemned by the labor courts of Meaux after the dismissal of an employee.

Mickey doomed. Disneyland Paris was found guilty of invasion of the privacy of an employee for having consulted and used in court a conversation on Messenger, Facebook’s instant messaging system, which was not protected by a password.

It all started with a Disneyland Paris employee on sick leave. His hierarchy asks him to provide the password for his professional computer in order to be able to access and transfer professional documents. Two of her colleagues open her computer and discover an open Messenger chat window between the employee on leave and colleagues. They discover “degrading, insulting or even discriminating remarks about other colleagues or management,” reports the Legalis.net site.





Colleagues report these comments to their management. An employee who participated in the discussion on Messenger will be dismissed. This woman takes the case to court before the labor tribunals of Meaux who ruled in her favor.

Even if she used the computer tool of her employer, the messages received by an employee on his professional messaging “cannot be produced in court without infringing the secrecy of correspondence”, said the judges. And it does not matter that the chat window opened spontaneously “when it is not demonstrated that this posting results from a voluntary act of the account holder”.

Disneyland will have to pay € 43,000 to its former employee, or 15 months’ salary, for dismissal without real and serious cause and € 2,000 for invasion of privacy.