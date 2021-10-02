Do not miss: what are the two most popular cryptocurrencies for investors?

The world of cryptocurrencies is not just about Bitcoin and Ethereum. There are thousands of projects, many of which are already consolidated, while others struggle every day to earn their place and become alternatives for the future.

And among all the names, there are two that stand out for more experienced investors.

These are Polkadot and Chainlink, which are included in the ” Crypto Market Index Fund“, Switzerland’s first crypto-asset investment fund, whose access will however be limited to qualified investors due to its high risk, as announced in a press release.

Polkadot, the ” network of networks”

Polkadot, considered by many specialists in the cryptocurrency world as a new generation, 3.0, thanks to its ability to accept more than 160,000 transactions per second and which functions as a bridge between other networks (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum).





Its token, DOT, also offers governance functions that allow holders to exercise control over the network and vote on proposed changes to protocols, says Bulgarini, who adds that this is how developers attract the attention of investors.

In addition, this decentralized network is the scene of two large organizations: Parity Technologies and Web3 Foundation.

In short, Polkadot is a next-generation blockchain project that connects multiple specialized blockchains into a unified network.

It is secured by a consensual participation mechanism, called Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS), which allows two types of network actors – validators and nominators – to secure it.

DOT, its token, rose in 2021 among the top tokens in terms of volume of market capitalization.

Chainlink

This digital asset is the 15th most valuable coin on the market, with nearly $ 10.7 million.

It aims to go beyond a payment system, but rather to bridge the gap between blockchain-based smart contracts (disseminated by Ethereum) and real-world applications.

More specifically, oracles, a DeFi (decentralized finance) tool, are needed to establish links with external data on the blockchain.

It is important to note that the other cryptocurrencies that make up the index are Cardano, Ripple, Solana or Dogecoin.