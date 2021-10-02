Do you plan to install Windows 11 on Tuesday, when it is released?

While the release of Windows 11 is scheduled for October 5, do you plan to install it from launch, wait, or ignore its novelties?

Next week will be like no other week for Windows PC users. Like every three to five years, it’s next Tuesday that Microsoft will release the next major update to its PC operating system, Windows 11.

This update promises to bring a brand new graphical interface, called Fluent Design, bringing a breath of fresh air to interface elements, as well as a taskbar now centered by default. The Start menu just like certain Microsoft software – Paint, Photos or Notepad – will also be entitled to a small facelift. And while we are talking about software, Windows 11 will also see the contribution of many applications on the Microsoft Store. In addition to adding Android applications through the Amazon App Store, we can also find classic win32 software such as VLC, Discord, LibreOffice, Opera or Zoom.

Be careful, however, if the official launch of Windows 11 is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5, all users will not be staying at the same old one. First, the update is already offered as a Release version for users registered with Microsoft’s Insider program. Then, unless you manually trigger the update, it may not be offered to you for several weeks by the Update Center. Finally, some users with a computer that does not meet the minimum Windows 11 requirement, simply will not be able to take advantage of the update.

Are you going to install Windows 11 as soon as it is released?

It is precisely a few days before the release of Windows 11 that we wanted to ask you questions. Do you plan to install the Windows update this Tuesday on your computer?





Loading Do you plan to install Windows 11 on Tuesday? Thank you for voting. You have already voted for this poll. Please select an answer.

As always, we’ll update this article at the end of next week. So do not hesitate to argue your answer in the comments, we will highlight the most relevant answers.