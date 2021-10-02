Dogecoin Hamster Trader Fan Elon Musk (DOGE)

One more joke that makes a big splash – Elon Musk adores the hamster trader who “has crazy skills.” Mr. Goxx, the hamster, has indeed outperformed many traditional investors in crypto trading. Another joke from the CEO of Tesla?

“This hamster has a crazy talent”

Definitely, we don’t stop them anymore. Shibetoshi Nakamoto and Elon musk became best friends on Twitter, commenting on each of their respective posts. Barely 2 days ago Elon Musk shared his new big ideas for Dogecoin (DOGE).

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is well known for giving his opinion on just about anything. Once again, it is done.

Elon Musk’s commentary to Shibetoshi Nakamoto – Source: Twitter

According to a BBC article, Mr. Goxx beats most human investors. At this point the whole internet has read that the hamster has realized from 20% gains above my average pro traders, since he started trading cryptocurrencies on June 12 of this year.

Running in his “Wheel of intention”, he selects the cryptocurrency he wants to trade, as the wheel spins through the different options. When leaving the wheel, the hamster is then faced with 2 possibilities, symbolized by two nearby tunnels: one to buy, one to sell.

Every time he goes through a tunnel, the electronics wired to his desk will trade, as he pleases.

Mr. Goxx decision wheel and buy-sell tunnels – Source: Goxx Capital

Fortunately, for those who still have doubts at this point, this is obviously only a joke, whose sole objective is to to entertain Mr. Goxx’s subscribers:





“Mr. Goxx finished his office hours for tonight with 1 order (s) placed. Performance of his career: +63.27 euros (+19.41%). DISCLAIMER: This content is for entertainment purposes only. The investments presented here are not financial advice. “ Publication by M. Goxx

Publication by M. Goxx – Source: Twitter

>> Play it safe, subscribe to the FTX crypto exchange reference <<

Mr. Goxx: a less brutal scam than Mt. Gox

Hamster’s name Mr. Goxx is a direct nod to the exchange Mt. Gox, who had suffered massive losses after hacking and a succession of illegal operations.

Despite the apparent desire to entertain, the method of Mr. Goxx and his anonymous owners tends to outperform the Dow Jones index and the Berkshire Hathaway by Warren Buffett. According to the exact time of the exchanges, Mr Goxx appears to have roughly matched the Bitcoin performance, which has gained nearly 20% since the rodent began working as a full-time trader.

Even the co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, praised Mr. Goxx by tweeting that he had “Clearly need a diamond and gold hamster ball”.

With over 60 million subscribers, a single Elon Musk tweet can move the markets. Fortunately here, his tweet will remain anecdotal. Much less entertaining than Mr. Goxx, will Mt. Gox ever succeed in repaying its victims?

Challenge the hamster in his area of ​​expertise by getting into crypto trading! Register without delay on the FTX benchmark crypto exchange platform and benefit from a lifetime reduction on your trading fees (affiliate link, see conditions on official website)