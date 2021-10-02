Donald Trump appeals to justice to recover his Twitter account

The former US president was permanently banned from the social network in January after his supporters invaded the Capitol.

Donald Trump intends to return to his favorite social network. Banned from Twitter last January after the attack on the Capitol, the former US president filed a lawsuit to recover his account, according to information from Bloomberg, confirmed by Reuters. He filed Friday a preliminary injunction against Twitter in a court in Miami (Florida) to force the social network to temporarily reactivate his account.

Read alsoTwitter did not suffer from the ouster of Donald Trump

In the file before the judge, lawyers for the former tenant of the White House, beaten by Joe Biden in November 2020, say that Twitter has been “constrainedTo suspend their client’s account under pressure from members of the US Congress. Followed by more than 88 million people, Donald Trump was permanently ousted from the social network in early January. A historic decision, justified by the invasion of the Capitol in Washington, by supporters of the ex-businessman, whose anger he had stirred up by multiplying the tweets sharing false information on alleged electoral fraud. The former real estate mogul had also been suspended by Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

To see also – United States: Trump announces legal action against Facebook, Twitter and Google





A collective complaint launched in July

Twitter “wields a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented and deeply dangerous for open democratic debate», Denounce the lawyers of the former president in their request forwarded to justice.

They also claim that Donald Trump has been wrongly censored by the social network throughout his presidency, calling several of his tweets “misleading information“Or by flagging others as violating company policy regarding”glorification of violence“. They thus compare the treatment of Donald Trump with that of the Taliban, authorized to tweet regularly about their military victories in Afghanistan.

Read alsoDonald Trump attacks the New York Times and his niece in court

In parallel with this legal action, Donald Trump opened a first judicial front last July. The ex-president announced launching a collective complaint against Twitter, Facebook and Google, as well as their bosses, accusing them of being responsible for a “illegal, unconstitutional censorship“.

To see also – Donald Trump denounces Joe Biden’s “incompetence” in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan