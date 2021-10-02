Donald Trump asks justice to force Twitter to unblock his account

Dustin Chambers via Reuters Donald Trump, here on September 25, 2021 in Georgia, asks the courts to force Twitter to unblock his account. REUTERS / Dustin Chambers

INTERNATIONAL – Donald Trump wants to come back to Twitter. The former US president, suspended from the platform since January and the assault on the Capitol, has taken legal action to unblock his account, reports Bloomberg this Saturday, October 2.

During his mandate, the Republican made Twitter his preferred means of communication: every day his tweets, often quite virulent, especially against his opponents. But the coronavirus epidemic and the misinformation made by the US leader have forced Twitter to take first steps. And after January 6, the social network purely deleted his account for the risk of inciting violence.

Since then, Donald Trump has sued the bosses of Twitter, Facebook and Google in July 2021. The trial is ongoing and is not expected to end for several months. Also, Friday, October 1, the lawyer for the former head of state seized a court in Miami, Florida to restore his Twitter account temporarily.





An “immeasurable control over political discourse”

He claims that Jack Dorsey’s social network has deleted his account “under pressure from his rivals in Congress,” Bloomberg said. Twitter “has exercised immeasurable control over the political discourse of this country, something never seen in history and extremely dangerous for democratic debate,” argues his lawyer in the complaint.

Donald Trump’s advice also denounces the warning messages for disinformation put on his tweets, as well as the accusations of incitement to violence which have earned the president several deleted or masked messages. To underline the injustice to which his client is the object according to him, the lawyer also highlights that the tweets of the Taliban on their various military advances have never been the subject of warnings from Twitter.

The social network, contacted by the American media, did not wish to react. At the time of Trump’s ban, many specialists wondered about the rights and duties of these platforms, torn between the fight against disinformation and the need to maintain a plural debate of opinions. With that in mind, Facebook in May gave up indefinitely suspending the former president’s account and settled for a two-year suspension.

