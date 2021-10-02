Donald Trump wants his Twitter account unblocked by legal proceedings

Donald Trump is pining for Twitter. The former US president on Friday asked a federal judge in Florida, in the United States, to force the platform to unblock his account on the social network, closed after the riots of January 6 on Capitol Hill.

He would like a judge to force Twitter to let him temporarily return to the social network, according to documents filed in a Miami court. Another file has also been introduced aimed at returning it to a permanent member status of the platform, indicates the Bloomberg agency.

Ejected from Twitter “under the pressure of his political rivals”

Donald Trump believes he was kicked from Twitter under pressure from his political rivals. In his application to the court, he claims that the social network was “forced” to suspend its account by members of Congress.

Twitter “exercises a level of power and control over the political debate in this country which is immeasurable, historically unprecedented and deeply dangerous for an open democratic debate”, also assert in their request the lawyers of Donald Trump.





Social networks “implement illegal censorship”

Ousted from major social networks after the murderous assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump filed Tuesday, September 7, collective complaints against Facebook, Twitter, Google (YouTube) and their bosses, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai. These three bosses “implement illegal censorship (…) There is no better proof that Big Tech is out of control than the fact that they have banned the President of the United States according to” their platforms , he said in an interview with Fox News in mid-September.

The account@realDonaldTrump, followed by nearly 88 million people around the world, was one of the pillars of the communications of the former American president since the beginning of his mandate.