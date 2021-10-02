DS3 Crossback and DS7 Crossback: new special Louvre series

The Louvre special series is back at DS. Appeared a year ago with the DS7 Crossback, it is again offered on the brand’s large SUV and makes its appearance in the small, the DS3 Crossback.

On the outside, the DS3 Crossback Louvre receives a radiator grille and DS Wings (the mustaches) painted in Onyx Black. This color is found on the tailgate strip. The center of the hood is decorated with a Pyramid motif, a nod to the creation of Ieoh Ming Pei. The Pyramid decoration is also seen on the 18-inch rims and the mirror caps.

The special series features the DS Opéra interior with black nappa leather upholstery and strap construction. The leather is found on the dashboard, the doors and the entire steering wheel. We have the Pyramid motif again, on the dashboard and around the gear lever.

With the “One day at the Louvre” function, the infotainment system’s 10.3-inch screen displays images of works from the most famous museum in the world. 182 of them were chosen by the Louvre and DS teams. Podcasts reveal their secrets.

The DS3 Crossback Louvre is offered with PureTech 155 hp petrol, 130 hp BlueHDi diesel and the 136 hp E-Tense electric version. The starting price is € 39,700.











For the DS7 Crossback, several exterior elements are in shiny black: DS Wings, window surrounds, roof bars, lights decorations. This version receives specific 20-inch rims. The Pyramid pattern is on the retro cases. It is also on board on the aerators and the dashboard. The seats are dressed in black nappa leather. We find the function “One day at the Louvre”.

This DS7 is available with the 180 hp petrol engine and the two E-Tense plug-in hybrid variants: 225 hp traction and 300 hp 4×4. Base price: € 55,500.