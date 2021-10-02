Dubai World Expo: France in the spotlight

REPORTING – Dubai2020 opened to the general public on Friday. A running-in day, especially for the France Pavilion, officially inaugurated this Saturday by Jean-Yves Le Drian, for France Day on the site.

Dubai2020, let’s go! The Universal Exhibition, delayed by a year due to a global pandemic, opened its doors this Friday morning for six months after a grand opening ceremony, the evening before, in the presence of officials from around the world. The whole under a temperature of more than 40 ° in the shade, a stifling humid heat and a misty leaden cover which covers the 4.5 km² of the site, built ex nihilo in the middle of the desert, about fifty kilometers from the center -City, accessible of course by motorway (including from Abu Dhabi airport) and by metro.

A little less than 200 countries, 191 exactly, responded to this major event which should mark the history of the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. This number alone is exceptional, compared to the 125 States mobilized for the previous edition which s ‘took place in 2015 in Milan, Italy. The difference comes from the United Arab Emirates which paid so that poor countries, especially in Africa, could have