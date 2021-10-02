Echoes of the Eye by jeuxvideo.com

Two years after having upset, disoriented, frightened but above all totally thrilled the press and players, the space exploration game Outer Wilds is making a comeback with a first and undoubtedly last DLC, Echoes of the Eye. An addition of content that we welcome with great pleasure, and which includes a whole new area to explore for 7 to 10 hours of life. So, does the title grab the stars once again? We answer you in this test. Here is our opinion on this DLC.

Guaranteed spoiler-free test: The pleasure of Outer Wilds residing above all in the discovery of the planets and the secrets they contain, we will be intentionally vague about the actual content of Echoes of the Eye. All the images in this test come from different trailers. To learn more, you can see the gameplay videos below.

Outer Wilds is the perfect example of the student project developed over the years and which arrives overnight to get everyone to agree. It’s very simple, never has a space exploration game offered us such richness and freedom., with a solar system that works in real time and a time loop introducing fixed events that can totally change the appearance of the planets. Taking these rules into account, you had to start your ship and then launch. Show yourself stronger than the sometimes very intimidating ecosystems of certain areas to understand why time is stuck on “reset” as well as the role of the Nomais, an extraterrestrial race preceding yours, in pursuit of the eye of the universe. In short, an absolutely exceptional adventure.

Stars in your eyes

So it was with some enthusiasm that we launched Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye. Note also that it is possible to access the content of the DLC with a new part. After launching the game, all you have to do is go to the Atrebois observatory, the planet where you start the adventure. A new exhibition is then present, allowing you to follow the first clues to find “the entrance” to the DLC. Yep, knowing the basic title and the guys from Mobius Digital, not possible to have a button on the title screen. A first riddle that looks like a formality for fans of Outer Wilds, but no worries, Echoes of the Eye has other surprises in store to rack your brains (we talk about it a little below). In all cases, Mobius Digital manages to integrate a new zone in perfect coherence with the solar system already in place. It’s as if the place has always been there, waiting to be discovered. An additional thrill that sets you up to explore. And it’s an exceptional moment that awaits.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye – First Steps on an Unknown Planet (Gameplay)

Because it is nothing in the face of the slap that one takes when entering this new “planet”. Without saying too much, Outer Wilds achieves the feat of still amazing and catching the player, with an environment with an unprecedented configuration. It’s beautiful, impressive and inspiring at the same time, despite a technique that is still quite simple. A real gem of game design and level design, which is however not necessarily very practical for what we are asked to do. Unlike a classic planet, this time it is not possible to land from any angle. Exploration does not suffer at first, Mobius Digital having set up a means of transport which is also perfectly integrated into the whole. But that’s another story for the second part of the DLC, which will take you into a kind of parallel world thanks to an artifact. Artifact that cannot be found on every street corner and that must be recovered before returning to this other world. Especially since the time loop continues to scroll in parallel. On this point, the concept of Outer Wilds can sometimes be a thorn in the side.

Not cold in the eyes

In addition, the sequences of this parallel world are not necessarily successful. With this DLC, Outer Wilds hosts phases of horror where it is pitch dark and creatures can spot you. During these phases, the player cannot use any of the tools that he normally has at his disposal (jetpack, camera, sound detector, flashlight) here replaced by the famous artefact mentioned above, whose light can be concentrated to illuminate a specific point of the decor or hidden to be discreet. Even with the brightness pushed to the maximum – note that there is a “fear reduction” option to reduce the sound design when getting caught – you can’t see two meters away. One in the other, exploring these areas is particularly confusing, even frustrating when you don’t know what to do. It is indeed possible to access it very early in the adventure, and those who do not have the right information will probably waste a few hours looking for a find that still requires a trick to be revealed, such as this was the case on our side. Depending on the case, these wanderings may bring down the souffle.





Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye – Dive Into Horror (Gameplay)

Fortunately, Outer Wilds fans know that if an area gives a hard time, it is undoubtedly that there is still crucial information to be discovered. On the subject, the ship’s computer is still doing such a good job of suggesting the next step to take, without ever revealing too much. As usual, it will therefore be necessary to be a careful explorer to hope to unravel this new secret (some puzzles require you to be very observant) which is told much more by images than by lines of dialogue. Until the end, we wondered which direction this last chapter of Outer Wilds was going to take, to finally be pleasantly surprised. You will understand, a farewell certainly perfectible for one of the milestone games of the year 2019, but still fascinating. In short, a very good DLC.

Conclusion



Strong points A new sumptuous area

Beautiful, mysterious and impressive

A scent of enigma still intact

Very good story told by the image

Perfectly in-tone soundtrack

Good lifespan (between 7h and 10h) Weak points Return trips heavier than at the base

Horror phases not really successful

Despite a few flaws, Echoes of the Eye brilliantly reproduces what made the magic of Outer Wilds, with a new area that is both puzzling and impressive, both sumptuous and mysterious. It’s simple, the first hours of the adventure are absolutely thrilling, when the player slowly takes ownership of the workings and secrets of an environment that seems to be there from the start. An excellent start, however, a little spoiled by new horror-oriented phases, where you will pace in the dark if you do not have the right information, at the risk of being spotted by frightening creatures and having to go back and forth. frustrating returns to try your luck again. As usual, you can also be frustrated if a crucial clue passes you by, Echoes of the Eye asking more than ever to be an observer. Otherwise, it’s a total success. A goodbye worthy of the name to the great Outer Wilds.