El Salvador now uses energy from an actual volcano to mine bitcoin

El Salvador, in Central America, is a country dotted with volcanoes. As a result, “financial innovators” and the country’s president came up with the idea of ​​using the abundant energy provided by volcanoes to power cryptocurrency mining centers. And it’s now done with the first bitcoin mining center powered by volcanic geothermal energy. To date, the system (still in the testing phase), connected to the Santa Ana volcano, has already generated 0.00599179 bitcoin, or the equivalent of € 231.

” We are still testing and installing, but this is officially the first bitcoin mining since volcanode. “, wrote the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Relying on green geothermal energy to mine bitcoin makes sense, given that the process is extremely energy intensive. However, what is aberrant is that such energy sources should rather, and only, be used to supply the population and its essential energy needs.

El Salvador is nevertheless part of a green trend… An image tarnished by this ambition to invest wildly (in all senses of the word) in the expansion of cryptocurrencies. The small Central American nation became the first country to declare digital currency as legal tender in June 2021.

A video shared by the president shows the mining operation fueled by the volcano. It is an industrial factory built in the middle of a lush forest area. The Santa Ana volcano is visible in the background.

Clean, but counterproductive

In an announcement Posted on Twitter in June, Bukele pledged to “put in place a plan to provide facilities for bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable energy and zero emissions from our volcanoes.”





Bukele seems to have kept his promise. In the world, other operations of the same type – exploitation of geothermal energy – have emerged, without being directly linked to a volcano. ” It’s just geothermal energy “Bitcoin miner Alejandro de la Torre told CNBC. ” Iceland has been doing it since the very beginning of bitcoin mining “.

As part of this rollout, the government added hundreds of bitcoins to its balance sheet and launched its own national virtual wallet, called “Chivo” (“cool” in Salvadoran slang), which offers transactions at no cost and enables payments. fast cross-border.

The project has generated good spinoffs for the Bukele administration, but its many critics say it serves to distract from much more pressing issues. Bukele took several important steps to consolidate his political power, which earned him the nickname “Dictator of El Salvador”. Not to mention that the mining of cryptocurrencies by “green” energy is not a long-term solution, especially not with our current technologies. The destruction of the landscape and the fauna by plants of the same type will not be without impact either.

The problem lies above all in the counterproductive aspect of using green energy to power such an energy-intensive system, which is also energy inefficient. Before such investments, bitcoin mining itself needs to become more sustainable, with a complete overhaul of its blockchain system. And if it does not succeed, more “eco-friendly” cryptocurrencies will gradually gain the upper hand. Not by choice, but by necessity.