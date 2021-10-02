Elizabeth II: In green for his comeback, the memory of Philip hovers more than ever

This year, Elizabeth II lost her husband, Prince Philip (who died on April 9 at 99), and her friend Sir Timothy Colman, the husband of her cousin Lady Mary Colman, who died at the age of 91. Life goes on for the queen, who finds a smile and keeps hope. All dressed in green, she spoke publicly in front of her Scottish subjects.

It was not in Balmoral, where her second home is located (and where Prince Andrew had taken refuge, accused of sexual abuse of a minor) but in Edinburgh, the capital, that Elizabeth II gave a new speech. . The Queen of England went there this Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was expected at the Scottish Parliament to launch the sixth session of the institution, an appointment which marked her comeback after a well-deserved rest period .

Elizabeth II performed in the presence of her son, Prince Charles, and her daughter-in-law (Charles’s wife), Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, who accompanied her for this new trip. The sovereign displayed a broad smile and greeted the locals gathered in front of the Parliament. She was greeted by Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon just before she entered the Chamber.





One of the queen’s crowns was also there! The headgear was gently carried into the precincts of Parliament by a member of protocol, then placed on a cushion. Elizabeth II preferred a forest green hat to her, matching her coat. Once installed, glasses on the nose, the queen delivered her speech and mentioned her missing husband: “I have already spoken of my deep affection for this country and the many happy memories Prince Philip and I have always had from our time here.“

Before this return to Scotland, the Supreme Court of England announced that the will of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will not be revealed until the year 2111. “I have chosen, due to the constitutional position of the sovereign, to follow a special procedure concerning royal wills“, justified the judge Andrew McFarlane, president of the division of the family of the High Court of justice English.

The documents will be available for inspection only by the private lawyer of the late monarch, the keeper of the Royal Archives, the Attorney General and a personal representative of Prince Philip. The latter will then decide whether or not to make them public.