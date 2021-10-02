More

    Emrhod poll – 74% of Tunisians say they are optimistic

    Emrhod poll 74% of Tunisians say they are optimistic

    Emrhod survey

    The latest Emrhod Consulting survey, commissioned by Business News and published on Friday, October 1, 2021, indicates that 55% of Tunisians believe the economy is improving against 30% who believe it is deteriorating.

    74% of respondents say they are optimistic for the future of Tunisia against 19% who say they are pessimistic.

    The survey was carried out during the period between September 29 and October 1, 2021. It focused on a representative sample of Tunisian society made up of people aged over 18 and from the country’s 24 governorates. The margin of error is estimated at 3.2%.


