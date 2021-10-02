End of the PCR test from France to Martinique for the vaccinated

LE (France-Antilles Guadeloupe)



From this Monday (October 4), the PCR test in the direction France hexagonale-Martinique, will no longer be mandatory for travelers vaccinated against Covid-19. From Fort-de-France, on the other hand, screening tests will be compulsory for those who are not vaccinated. The official announcement was made by a decree from the Official Journal on Wednesday, September 29.

Travelers from France who have a complete vaccination schedule will now be able to travel to Martinique and other overseas regions, without a PCR test.

Like many destinations around the world, Decree No. 2021-1268, published in the Official Journal on September 29, makes travel conditions more flexible for those vaccinated.

As a reminder, before this recent announcement, it was necessary to justify a negative RT-PCR of more than 72 hours before any trip to Martinique.

Screening tests for the unvaccinated

While the opposite was not valid, since the famous PCR test was not mandatory on departure from Martinique Aimé-Césaire airport to airports in France. This has now changed for the unvaccinated.





From this Monday, in both directions, the non-vaccinated will have to justify a compelling reason as well as an antigen test (less than 48 hours) or a PCR test (less than 72 hours). So far, only travelers departing from Paris have been tested. Now, to leave Fort-de-France, unvaccinated travelers should also perform tests, in addition to their compelling reason.