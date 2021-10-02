Eric Naulleau furious with Yassine Belattar and Cyril Hanouna in TPMP (VIDEO)

This Friday, October 1, in TPMP, Eric Naulleau returned to his clash with Yassine Belattar the day before in Balance your post and claimed, very angry, that the comedian had threatened him during and after the show.
If the debates are still lively in Balance your post, the spirits were particularly heated this Thursday, September 30. Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar have indeed spent part of the show revolting around the very controversial Eric Zemmour, whose rise in the media scene is causing much ink to flow. And, reproaching Eric Naulleau for supporting polemicist and former CNews columnist, Yassine Belattar has repeatedly called him a “facho”. Which was not to the taste of the person concerned. The tone grew more and more between the two men, until Eric Naulleau finally got up abruptly from his chair to go and settle accounts face to face with his opponent, forcing Cyril Hanouna and security to intervene.
The explanations of Yassine Belattar and Eric Naulleau
A clash on which Baba returned this Friday, October 1 in Do not touch My TV, with the main stakeholders… but which were received separately on the set. Cyril Hanouna first gave the floor to Yassine Belattar, who said he absolutely did not regret his comments the day before. The comedian even gives a layer by explaining that Eric Naulleau was “created” by Laurent Ruquier, whom he had no career before, then by treating him again as “fascist”. Enough to make the essayist and columnist very angry. When Eric Naulleau in turn enters the set, he does not hide being very saddened by what happened yesterday, and by what he has just heard.. “Forgive me, this is a masquerade here. You give Belattar again the floor for new untruths, for new lies.” he protests as well.
Belattar has made a specialty of stirring shit “
Angry with Yassine Belattar and Cyril Hanouna, Eric Naulleau is determined to make his truth heard. “I have come to say very simple things. I am obviously sickened by what happened yesterday. Not just from my personal case, but from the turn of the debate in general. And I am determined to recall something very simple. I celebrated my 60th birthday this year, I challenge anyone to find a remark or an act that resembles a fascist to me“began the chronicler. Before losing his temper: “It’s still the discussion yesterday, which was thrown at me several times. I challenge anyone to find anything that looks like a fascist to me! There are still doubts on social networks. Belattar, who has made a specialty of stirring up shit on the networks.“
“He threatened me again after the show”
Eric Naulleau then claimed that he had been threatened by Yassine Belattar, on the set and then behind the scenes of Balance your post : “I will never allow myself to be defamed, insulted and threatened, I insist on this verb to threaten, by a thug. Because Belattar is for me a thug above all, in addition to being a not funny humorist “. He then continues: “What I saw yesterday, what I heard with Belattar, in the last minutes of the debate, who turns to me threateningly and says ‘those who took part in the ascent of Zemmour, they will have to pay him’. What do I have to do ? Engage police protection? He threatened me again after the show, when I was leaving, in no uncertain terms. I call it a thug“. Outside of himself, Eric Naulleau finally concludes: “And you give him the floor again? For half an hour? But what is this masquerade!”