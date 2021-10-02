EUROMILLIONS / MY MILLION RESULT FOR FRIDAY 1 OCTOBER 2021: 163 million euros are at stake tonight for this new Euromillions draw on Friday 1 October 2021. All the information players need, the winning numbers of the Euromillions draw, the code winning my million, the payout breakdown is available here.

Euromillions result for Friday, October 1, 2021

The last Euromillions draw on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 offered a nice pot: more than 140 million euros. But no one won it.

So, for this Euromillions draw for Friday, October 1, 2021, the pot increases and displays: 163 million euros

But even though no one won in the last draw, there are millions of players who have won. 4 players in Europe including a happy Frenchman won a hell of a lot: 227,200 euros with the prize pool of rank two. And all they have to do is guess 5 winning numbers and a star number on the two star numbers which made up the winning combination of the Euromillions to win it.

And the list continues : 1 player in France won 210,786 euros with the prize pool of rank three and more than 1.2 million euromillions players won 4.40 euros by guessing 2 correct numbers out of the 7 winning numbers in the draw.

But tonight the eyes will be on the winning numbers of the draw on Friday, October 1, 2021





My Million Winning Code for Friday October 1, 2021

With the Euromillion prize pool of this Friday, October 1, 2021 la Française des Jeux always offers its My Million draw which allows only French players to win 1 million euros.

For that, they just need to have the My Million winning code for Friday, October 1, 2021. And since there is a guaranteed winner in every mymillion draw, there is bound to be a millionaire tonight. A few days after the draw, the FDJ website gives details of the winners, by region.

The winning code and the winning numbers of the euromillions my million draw for this Friday, October 1, 2021 will be displayed on this article after the two draws.

OFFICIAL EURO MILLIONS® / MY MILLION® results are available on the official website of the Française des Jeux (Participation in the Euro Millions – My Million games implies adherence to their respective regulations and to the general regulations of the French digital offer of the Games published in the Official Journal).