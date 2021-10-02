Europa League – Jorge Sampaoli on OM-Galatasaray: “It’s a shame what happened”

Tired of the many incidents that have hit OM matches since the start of the season, Jorge Sampaoli returned to the latest on Thursday in the match against Galatasaray in the Europa League. The game was stopped in the 39th minute, when the score was 0-0. Several smoke bombs had just been lit in the supporters’ sector of Galatasaray. For the former Argentina coach, the interruption should have been final.

“More than the fear of a possible closed door, we especially wonder why so many people traveling so many kilometers (to come to the stadium, editor’s note) caused this kind of incident (during the OM-Galatasaray match), it is rather strange, estimated Sampaoli at a press conference and in comments relayed by RMC. The fairest thing would be to have exemplary sanctions against violent incidents. The match should have been stopped yesterday, it should not have continued. Otherwise we show that violence is part of the game. We talk about agricultural bombs, insults. We need very strong measures otherwise we can ask ourselves the question: is this kind of incident more important than the game? It’s a shame what happened yesterday“

