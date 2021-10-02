Ex-nazi flees on trial day

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was found yesterday after several hours on the run to escape the opening of her trial in Germany, causing amazement in court where she was to answer for aiding and abetting murder in more than 10,000 cases. She was remanded in custody.

Yesterday, the trial of Irmgard Furchner, postponed since October 19, began with an unusual announcement from the president, especially for a defendant of this age: “The accused is on the run […] An arrest warrant has been issued “against her. Problem for justice: she seems to have been informed in advance of the risk of absconding, the accused having herself written it in a letter addressed to the president of the Court.





“It shows contempt for survivors and the rule of law,” lamented Christoph Heubner, vice-chairman of the Auschwitz Committee.

“Even if this woman is very old, could the court not have taken precautions?”, He also noted, wondering moreover about the complicity from which she could benefit.

“Sufficiently healthy to flee, sufficiently healthy to go to prison!”, For his part tweeted Efraim Zuroff, the president of the Simon Wiesenthal Center who is hunting down the Nazis still alive.