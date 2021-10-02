Expect to pay more and more for your coffee

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Guardian

The year 2021 is seeing a surge in coffee bean prices as we had not seen since 2014. Climatic conditions and the Covid period have a lot to do with it. In Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, a series of droughts that have raged for several years and the frost phenomenon that hit the country in July and August have tarnished the plantations and therefore production.

According to IBISWorld, which analyzes economic, demographic and market data, the price of a kilo of coffee should reach 4.44 dollars (or 3.83 euros). The cost of a single shipping container has also skyrocketed with the pandemic. It went from $ 3,300 to $ 10,000 (8.633 euros).

The “really strained” coffee industry

Scientists have been sounding the alarm for a few years now: climate change will impact products like coffee, consumed all over the world. Like cocoa and grapes, growing coffee beans needs specific conditions in order to thrive. The tropical plant dies when temperatures turn negative.





The freezing temperatures of this summer in Brazil as well as the snow which settled on the hills surprised the producers. They believed they were safe in areas considered safe, reports The Guardian. Farmers are now worried about rising temperatures, reducing humidity and rainfall. Brazilian expat and coffee merchant Andre Selga says the industry is currently “Really tense”.

The price of coffee beans is said to have already jumped 60% due to losses and freight costs. For Andre Selga, the main concern is that of climate change. “It’s more important than the cost of freight, because it’s structural.” Tom Baker, founder of Sydney-based Mr Black Roasters and Distillers, is desperate for the price hike. “Costs of glass, coffee, paper, labels. Everything has increased, and not just a few percentages ”, he laments.