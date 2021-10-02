Fashion Week: 3 must-see exhibitions in Paris right now!

While Fashion Week is finally back in person in Paris, this unmissable fashion event is also once again accompanied by exhibitions that bring the capital to life to the rhythm of haute-couture. Here are our 3 must-see exhibitions to fully immerse yourself in the Fashion Week 2021 !

Florae Mika Ninagawa by Van Cleef & Arpels at the Hôtel d’Évreux

Until November 14, in the heart of the Hôtel d’Évreux on Place Vendôme, the jewelry house Van Cleef & Arpels gives carte blanche to photographer Mika Ninagawa. For this magnificent exhibition colored on the theme of flowers, the Japanese artist has invested the walls of the gallery in an immersive scenography that will immerse you in a multicolored floral universe. In the midst of these immense photographs which take over the space of the exhibition thanks to the play of light and mirrors, pieces of floral jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels will also be exhibited. An astonishing visit to the world of the French jeweler, through a scintillating and confusing visual journey!

Florae Mika Ninagawa, Hôtel d’Évreux. Until November 14, 2021.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime , at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris





Figure of french fashion from the 70s to the 2000s, Thierry Mugler is a crazy multi-faceted artist. Couturier, showman… From the creation of costumes to the art of lights through a certain infatuation for the stage and the music hall, the extravagance and eclecticism of Thierry Mugler fascinate… After Montreal and Rotterdam, c t is the turn of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to proudly exhibit the mystical universe of Manfred Thierry Mugler in the city where all his successes were born: Paris!

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. Until April 24, 2022 (Our full article here)

Vogue Paris 1920-2020, at the Palais Galliera

Founded by Condé Nast in 1920, Vogue Paris is today the oldest French fashion magazine still published. Mirror of its time, defender of creation, Vogue Paris is a major player in fashion, questioning the notions of taste, beauty and elegance. With the exhibition “Vogue Paris 1920-2020”, the Palais Galliera will thus retrace the history of the famous magazine through its capacity for creation, adaptation and anticipation. She will evoke the exceptional collaborations with great couturiers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld and will highlight ‘La femme Vogue’ embodied by Catherine Deneuve or Kate Moss, who have posed the greatest number of times on the cover of Vogue Paris.

Vogue Paris 1920-2020, Palais Galliera. Until January 30, 2022. (Our full article here)

Read also on Paris Secret:

👉 “Biennale de Paname”: the contemporary art exhibition is set up in a greenhouse in Saint-Ouen for its 3rd edition!

👉 The unique Morozov art collection unveiled in a unique exhibition in Paris at the Vuitton Foundation!

👉 Paris: a fascinating exhibition on ancient Egypt arrives at the Louvre in October!