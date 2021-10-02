FC Barcelona – Mercato: one less track for after Koeman, PSG has relaunched Haaland!

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Koeman does not surrender”

Ronald Koeman has not decided to pack up at FC Barcelona even though he knows that his situation is getting complicated on the Blaugrana bench. Marcelo Gallardo has stepped aside on his own from the race to succeed him. For his part, Ousmane Dembélé informed Joan Laporta that he wanted to extend.

SPORT: “A starting flavor”

SPORT is less optimistic than MD about Koeman’s future at FC Barcelona and is putting the pressure ahead of the clash against Atlético Madrid. We also learn that the Catalan club will generate a profit of 5 million euros for the 2021-2022 season.

AS: “Accounts to settle”

AS highlights the shock of the 8th day of La Liga at Wanda Metropolitano between Atlético Madrid and Barça (9 p.m.). The information that PSG would be revived for Erling Haaland for a salary of 50 million euros has crossed the Pyrenees. In France, the journalist Abdellah Boulma confirms.

MARCA: “I’m from Bilbao, I would stay until the 300’s”

Marca gives the floor to a certain Iñaki Williams, an Athletic Bilbao striker who has been a success in La Liga for many years. If the future of Koeman is also mentioned, the role of Luka Modric in the midfield of Real Madrid is described as “determining. “





