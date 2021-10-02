FC Barcelona: “Ronald Koeman will remain the coach of Barça”, announces Joan Laporta, the president of the blaugrana club

All that for this. Announced on the departure for several weeks, Ronald Koeman will remain on the bench of Barça. Joan Laporta himself said so on Saturday in front of the media in Madrid, a few hours from the clash between Atlético and FC Barcelona. “Ronald Koeman will continue to coach Barca,whatever the result against Atlético, announced the president of the Catalan club. We understand that he deserves a margin of confidence for many reasons, he is a Barcelonan, a reference in the Barcelona world. He will continue and deserve a margin of confidence. “

It is an unexpected turnaround, as the fate of the Dutch technician seemed definitively sealed after the heavy defeat suffered Wednesday against Benfica in the Champions League (3-0). But Laporta and Koeman had an interview that changed everything. “I spoke with him, I drew my conclusions, explained the boss blaugrana. He is a reference for Barcelona, ​​he took on a difficult time at Barça. He could have had moments of discouragement but he has regained his senses and now that the injured are going to recover, he deserves this margin of confidence.“

“A frosty relationship? That’s not true”

Laporta has also been keen to clear things up about his relationship with Koeman, as the Barcelona coach himself has had some pretty harsh words towards his management lately. “Heard of a frosty relationship, it’s not true, insisted the president of Barça. He’s a good, genuine relationship, he’s a good person and I think he thinks the same of me. We’re all trying to make this happen for the best“.

With this in mind, Laporta called on Barça supporters to support Koeman despite the sporting crisis currently going through by the Catalan club, only 7th in the La Liga standings and last in its group in the Champions League. “We can all understand the reactions because the results are not there, but I ask the fans to have a margin of confidence with the coach, did he declare. He deserves it. And we have to trust this team because when the injured recover, it will be even more competitive.”

