Federal Reserve (Fed) opens boulevard to Bitcoin and cryptos

Regulation rather than prohibition – As we know, China has recently not hesitated to move (finally) from words of threats to authoritarian acts. If cryptocurrencies and their businesses are banned from Chinese soil, this clearly will not be the case elsewhere in the world. In any case, this is just what the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States has just said.

Bitcoin and safe and secure cryptocurrencies in the United States?

The crypto-asset sector has not been celebrating in China, since the country has prohibited all forms of crypto-related services for its nationals. Between crypto-exchanges, like Huobi, in bad shape or Ethereum mining pools Sparkpool and Bepool forced to close their doors, the atmosphere is gloomy.

However, as Decrypt reports in particular, in this rather gloomy atmosphere, Jerome powell, the chairman of the Fed, seems to want to partly allay the concerns of the crypto sector. Speaking to the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, the head of the US Central Bank made it clear that the Fed had “No intention to ban them” and follow the example of China.

However, no ban for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies does not mean that these assets will be exempt from a strict regulatory framework.

Stablecoins in the Fed’s sights

After the first relief, which appears to be a minimum for a country saying democratic (unlike China and its one party), however, comes the heavy burden of regulatory chains:

“(…) Stablecoins are like money market funds. They are like bank deposits, but they are to some extent outside the regulatory scope. And it is appropriate that they are regulated. Same activity, same regulations. “

If the stablecoins are rigged with the same constraints as the aging and outdated banking system, we hardly see them remaining dynamic and innovative, which ultimately amounts to a kind of execution as gloomy as the outright ban.

The whole stake will therefore be to succeed at the same time better Ensure the security owners of stablecoins (with reserves backed 100% by liquid assets), without limiting the main qualities of stablecoins, especially the low cost exchanges and their very large speed (especially compared to traditional banks).

It must be said that the Federal Reserve – just like the People’s Bank of China – works on its own central bank digital currency (MNBC). It is therefore understandable that these central bankers want to curb as much as possible the competition from private stablecoins, downright decentralized and beyond the reach of their monetary policies.

