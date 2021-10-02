Félix Moati, dad for the first time

The actor and his longtime companion have welcomed a baby boy.

Félix Moati has become a dad. And it was not the 31-year-old actor who made the revelation, but his stage partners Vanessa Paradis and Eric Elmosnino. Guests on Monday September 27, 2021 on the set of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine for her show “C à vous”, the two actors currently playing in the play “Maman”, directed by Samuel Benchetrit and in which plays also Félix Moati, revealed that the latter had welcomed his first child two days previously with his partner.

“We lived a Saturday, precisely last Saturday, of madness. It was the night of the birth, we played twice during the day. He spent his day on motorcycle taxis and finally, he did not miss the birth, ”said Vanessa Paradis. Eric Elmosnino for his part confided that the baby was a little boy answering the sweet name of Max.





A discreet companion with a well-made head

Last month, during an interview with the online magazine Infrarouge, Félix Moati said a few words about his future fatherhood. “I’m not afraid, for me it’s a promise of happiness. (…) Parents are not necessarily good educators, but it is not very serious, the important thing is to be loved, ”he said.

The identity of his partner is not known. We just know that he met her during their studies in hypokhâgne, that she edited and that she wrote a thesis in philosophy, as he himself revealed some time ago to the magazine ” Marie Claire”. “He was the most gifted student in the class. (…) We see ourselves growing up. It was she who opened me up to cinephilia, to the films of Ozu and Truffaut, ”he concluded.

