fictitious statement, abusive canvassing … Beware of fake Enedis agents

Beware of scam attempts. False professionals appearing at your home are on the increase. They very often usurp the identity of gendarmes, police officers, EDF agents, etc. Now, they are false agents of Enedis, the company managing the electricity distribution network, responsible for installing the Linky meter. As relates Telegram this October 1, the gendarmerie of Ploubezre (Côtes-d’Armor) received a report of abusive canvassing. A woman indeed presented herself “as being commissioned by Enedis to make an appointment and take the meter reading Linky” at a consumer, alerted the agents of Enedis.





However, with this new smart meter, “there is no longer any need for physical readings”, they reminded their customers. Everything is automated and done remotely. There is therefore no valid reason why intervention is necessary for this reason.

Linky counter: no intervention without making an appointment

As recalled The Dispatch last July, in case of intervention of Enedis agents, you are warned at least one month before. Each trip is preceded by a calling card or an appointment with the customer.

Last July, fake Enedis agents raged in the town of Saint-Brieuc located in the Côtes-d’Armor. They claimed to want to “update the Linky meter”. However, they did not present “any sign or document allowing identification of their belonging to a company”.

How to act in this situation?