    Final Fantasy 16: Development Almost Complete? The producer takes stock

    The next major installment of the Final Fantasy license has, as expected, bypassed the Square Enix conference of the Tokyo Game Show. However, the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida has given some information on the progress of the development.

    Ten days ago, we told you that a panel bringing together Hironobu Sakaguchi, known as the creator of the Final Fantasy license, and Naoki Yoshida, producer of the next opus, would take place on October 2 on the theme of role-playing games. In a tweet, Sakaguchi jokingly indicated that he would ask questions about Final Fantasy XVI, absent from the living room. A little joke that allowed us, however to hope for news of the game, because a similar situation had already taken place, and unpublished information had been revealed. And, bingo, it happened again!

    During the panel, Sakaguchi did indeed ask the question of the level of advancement of Final Fantasy XVI, whose release date has not been revealed. Naoki Yoshida did not kick in touch, and said that currently, the main storyline is over, and the authors work on the last part of the side quests. Equally, the modeling of the different characters is almost finished, and the team is currently tweaking the set.


    We also learn that a progression system more or less resembling a skill tree has been set up. More broadly, Yoshi P indicates that the production process has been revised to avoid going all over the place. Development, and not pre-production, thus began with a small team, which only gained momentum when the ideas and direction were firmly established. Unfortunately, if this information suggests that production is almost complete, difficult to accurately assess the work that remains to be done and therefore to consider an exit window.

