Final Fantasy XVI: the main storyline is ready – teller report

From this exchange between these two luminaries of the Japanese role-playing game, we will remember that “the main storyline is in place, and efforts are now focused on the last of the so-called side quests“. If it was also necessary to reassure on the progress made in recent months around this decidedly darker and action-oriented episode,” Yoshi P “also specifies that”all character models completed – only a few quality touch-ups left“.

With reference to the last project of its illustrious predecessor, we learn that the evolution system will be based on “the rapid development of a skill tree similar to that of Fantasian“, with many boxes to activate and other branches.

Preview of a Fantasian skill tree.

It is obviously premature to discuss a release date at this point. When asked how long was necessary for the development of Final Fantasy XVI, Yoshida prefers to remain evasive: “If I told you how long it took, the company would lose its nerves. We started development with a small group of people and the script was designed first. If the storyline is paused while we are working on it, we would lose a lot of money, which is why we prioritize looping the storyline first, before sharing scenes from it once it’s finished. .“





It is very clearly a question of a balanced budget when the producer, as close as possible to these questions, affirms “trying not to increase staff until we decided what we were going to do“, which explains both the long development time, but also the process of testing and experimentation during pre-production.”We try, and if that doesn’t work, we throw away, “that’s how we started at the start.“