Final Fantasy XVI: the main storyline is ready – teller report

From this exchange between these two luminaries of the Japanese role-playing game, we will remember that “the main storyline is in place, and efforts are now focused on the last of the so-called side quests“. If it was also necessary to reassure on the progress made in recent months around this decidedly darker and action-oriented episode,” Yoshi P “also specifies that”all character models completed – only a few quality touch-ups left“.
With reference to the last project of its illustrious predecessor, we learn that the evolution system will be based on “the rapid development of a skill tree similar to that of Fantasian“, with many boxes to activate and other branches.
It is obviously premature to discuss a release date at this point. When asked how long was necessary for the development of Final Fantasy XVI, Yoshida prefers to remain evasive: “If I told you how long it took, the company would lose its nerves. We started development with a small group of people and the script was designed first. If the storyline is paused while we are working on it, we would lose a lot of money, which is why we prioritize looping the storyline first, before sharing scenes from it once it’s finished. .“
It is very clearly a question of a balanced budget when the producer, as close as possible to these questions, affirms “trying not to increase staff until we decided what we were going to do“, which explains both the long development time, but also the process of testing and experimentation during pre-production.”We try, and if that doesn’t work, we throw away, “that’s how we started at the start.“
From the rest of this conversation, we will remember for the anecdote that Hironobu Sakaguchi got into Final Fantasy XIV very seriously under the advice of Yasumi Matsuno, another historical figure of the series, and that he almost became as addicted as at the time of EverQuest, whose success had motivated him to make the MMO Final Fantasy XI a true episode in its own right in the saga. Hironobu Sakaguchi also confided that he would like to design costumes for FFXIV or FFXVI, rather than a scenario where it would be difficult to compete with people of the caliber of Yasumi Matsuno, always, or Yokô Tarô, who also worked. most recently for the benchmark MMO.
But no question for him to leave the world of development. At the end of the conversation, Sakaguchi said: “I thought I was going to retire after Fantasian, but I already have ideas for the next one, so I hope to be able to present something soon.“