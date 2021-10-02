five models that caught our eye at the Leisure Vehicle Show

The 55th edition of the show is held until Sunday at the Le Bourget exhibition center after two years of absence due to the Covid. For the pleasure of the eyes, five cars that are more like the luxury villa than the eternal caravan.

In family: Florium Baxter 64 LDF Pop

Florium Baxter 64 LDF Pop

A hybrid model, compact like a van but comfortable like a motorhome. In its “pop” version, this profile (that is to say that the driver’s cabin is similar to that of a large vehicle and that the cell is placed on the chassis at the rear) has the option to fashionable at the moment: the pop-up roof, which houses a double bed. A cabin under the stars that will delight children. And it’s made in France!

The style : comfortable but no frills.

Measurements: 6.47 mx 2.23 mx 2.65 m

The price : from 58.900 €. Count an additional 4000 € for the openable roof.

Chalet spirit: Le Voyageur LVXH 8.7 GJF

The Traveler LVXH 8.7 GJF

The latest from Voyageur, one of the leading brands in the high-end sector in France. This integral model, equipped with a Mercedes engine, has a large living room that can accommodate 5 people, a large 190 cm shower and on the kitchen side, two induction hobs. No gadgets here, but an optimized space and any comfort.

The style : warm, with its wood which gives it an air of a chalet and its more contemporary black and white touches. Our favorite.

Measurements: 8.7 mx 2.25 mx 3 m

The little madness: motorized double beds that can be brought together to make one.

The price : from 143,900 euros. Model shown: € 188.390

Zen refuge: Notin Liner 940 G

Notin Liner 940 G

Access the slideshow (3)

Centenary this year, the French brand Notin is one of the pioneers of motorhomes in Europe. On an Iveco Daily utility basis, this liner (the name given at the end of the subject) can carry a motorcycle, a jet-ski and even a Smart. And did we tell you about the massage bed?

The style : lacks a bit of pep with its orange and gray tones (but the tastes and colors …)

Measurements : 9.4 mx 2.36 mx 3.45 m

The little madness: integrated Dyson vacuum

The price : from 269,500 euros. Model shown: 370,260 euros

Inside outside: Morelo Palace Liner 105 GSO

Morelo Palace Liner 105 GSO

Very comfortable, this large liner from the German brand Morelo has wide openings and a panoramic windshield that make it bright and pleasant. For the rest, faux leather interior, retractable TV, plenty of storage and high density foam mattresses. Possibility to park a Fiat 500 in the back.

The style : very chic, with brown pleated curtains, lava table, Cappuccino floor.

Measurements : 11.05 mx 2.5 mx 3.72 m

The little madness: the lateral extension system, which makes it possible, thanks to the rails, to further widen the passenger compartment (already very spacious).

The price : from 371,500 euros. Model shown: 435,205 euros

The ultimate: Concorde Liner 1090 GIO

Concorde Liner 1090 GIO

The most expensive vehicle at the show. This impressive liner from the German brand Concorde, built on a Mercedes Atego base, has a yacht-style living room, a U-shaped kitchen with induction AND gas hobs, a bathroom with a stone sink and a queen-size bed. Allow a year of waiting because each vehicle is made to order.

The style : nothing bling-bling with its white leather seats (but all of this is, of course, customizable) and its curvaceous bed.

Measurements: 11 (L) x 3.9 meters (H)

The little madness: the rear garage, designed to be able to park a vintage car

The price : from 413,250 euros. Model shown: 537,720 euros