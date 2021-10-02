Florent Pagny: his very particular theory on celebrity old age

Legendary coach of The Voice and successful singer, Florent Pagny will soon be celebrating his 60th birthday. An age that does not frighten the artist. He has also developed his own theory on the old age of celebrities, as he confided in the columns of Télé 7 jours.

Florent Pagny is on all fronts! Currently a coach in the Voice All Stars, the singer released a new album, the future. He is also preparing to celebrate its 60 years on November 6, including forty career. An age that does not seem to worry the artist, as he told Télé 7 jours. “I don’t feel like I’m that age. I got stuck on my 27s. So in my head, I’m 27! “, confided Florent Pagny.

When asked why he cites this age of 27 precisely, the actor has a very specific answer to give. “Because that’s when I got there. I have noticed that sometimes famous people get stuck when they were first known. As if it was a second birth. I saw it with Michael Jackson or with Vanessa (Paradis). “, Explains the coach of The Voice, who then continues to develop his theory. A theory is quite similar to the Peter Pan syndrome.”She (Vanessa Paradis) first became known at 14 and, for a very long time she kept something from that age. When you listen to it today, you realize that it has stood still. Johnny Hallyday, known at 16, the same. When I met him, I said to myself: “But he’s a teenager!”. So I’m 60 on my passport, but then, in my head … “, he laughs.

And when we talk about the reasons for his longevity in the world of music, Florent Pagny mainly quotes the “luck”. “That’s the word that comes to me. It’s the parameter that changes everything. But you have to know how to grasp it. My longevity comes, I think, from my instinct, which I knew how to follow “, he sums up for Télé 7 jours.

