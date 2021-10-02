Foot OL – OL: Lyon calls for caution from pirate supporters – Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon supporters were not allowed Sunday evening at Geoffroy-Guichard, but OL know it, some of their fans will be present in Saint-Etienne.

On September 24, the Prefecture of the Loire announced that supporters of Olympique Lyonnais will not be able to attend the derby against the Greens on Sunday in the Chaudron. “There is a strong rivalry between the groups of supporters from Saint-Etienne and Lyon, in contradiction with any sporting spirit and serious disturbances to public order are observed during matches between these two teams”, explains in particular Catherine Séguin, prefect de la Loire to justify its decision which is, unfortunately, not really a surprise. Even though Geoffroy-Guichard will not be completely satisfied, the sports results of AS Saint-Etienne not helping to fill the stadium, there will however be only hundreds of Lyon supporters to attend the derby by having bought seats on the ASSE official website using fake addresses or other subterfuge.





Lyon asks its supporters to be careful with Geoffroy-Guichard

In Le Parisien, some of his supporters of Olympique Lyonnais who will be present in the Stéphanois stadium on Sunday are jubilant in advance of this moment. ” I was in the middle of the Stéphanois supporters when Dembélé scored the winning goal at the last minute in 2019 (2-1), it was so enjoyable! This taste of the forbidden adds a little more », Explains a Groupama Stadium subscriber. However, on the side of OL, we call on these intrepid to be cautious given the current situation. ” Even if we ask our supporters to respect the prefectural decree, we are not unaware that some will be present. These are people who love football and it’s too hard for them to miss the derby. We ask them the greatest vigilance “, Warns, in the Ile-de-France daily, Xavier Pierrot, deputy general manager of Olympique Lyonnais. It would still be a shame that when Ligue 1 is going through a serious crisis in the stands, the derby sets a bad example. As a reminder, in March 2020, when the presence of Saint-Etienne supporters had been banned in Lyon for the derby, they had come to the capital of the Gauls, and serious incidents had broken out.