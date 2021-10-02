Foot OL – OL: Shaqiri called to order before the ASSE-Lyon derby – Olympique Lyonnais

Accustomed to derbies with English sauce, and in particular the hot Liverpool-Everton, Xherdan Shaqiri will discover the one between AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais. The international has already understood that we were not kidding with that at OL.

The Mersey derby ignites the North of England, but this weekend, the local rivalry will be exacerbated in the South-East of France with the biggest derby of our Ligue 1 championship, namely the clash between the ‘ASSE and OL. And as often in recent seasons, this Saint-Etienne-Lyon shock, which will take place on Sunday evening in Geoffroy-Guichard, will be played out with a big sporting stake. Last in the Ligue1 standings, the Greens know that a defeat in the Cauldron against Olympique Lyonnais could cause an earthquake, and in particular the dismissal of Claude Puel. In other words, this derby will be played once again in a very tense climate, which makes the authorities fear some slippages. For new Olympique Lyonnais players, all the pressure around this poster can seem confusing. Because it sometimes gives rise to amazing scenes, as Xherdan Shaqiri, who arrived from Liverpool during the last transfer window at the request of Peter Bosz, once again noted.





Shaqiri and the Greens, Lyon asks him to avoid this mistake

The Swiss international player was familiar with the rivalry between Jean-Michel Aulas’ club and AS Saint-Etienne, but he discovered that it had day-to-day effects for Olympique Lyonnais players. Confiding in Le Progrès on the eve of ASSOL, Xherdan Shaqiri admits to having taken a little rule on the fingers for a lack of taste. ” I heard about the rivalry, obviously very strong. In France, it is something well known. I could see how intense it was on TV five or six years ago with all those red cards handed out during games. I once came to training with green crampons. The goalkeeper coach, Rémy Vercoutre, told me: “You come here. What are these shoes? It is not possible. “At the time, I did not understand, I replied:” What, you don’t like them? ” And I understood that green was problematic. The next day I replaced them (laughs) ”, says, maliciously, Xherdan Shaqiri, who hopes to be able to allow Olympique Lyonnais to win over Geoffroy-Guichard history of pushing the Greens and allowing OL to come back ever higher in the standings of Ligue 1.