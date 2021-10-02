Foot PSG – PSG: Messi praised, an injustice for Mbappé

Scorer against Manchester City (2-0) in the Champions League, Lionel Messi added the way to open his counter with Paris Saint-Germain. His jewel at the Parc des Princes has earned him many compliments since Tuesday. But for Djibril Cissé, the praise should have gone to Kylian Mbappé, decisive passer on this action.

” Messi a lot “,” magician “,” genius strike »… Wednesday morning, French and foreign sports newspapers only had it for Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain striker monopolized the Unes of many dailies impressed by his feat of the day before. The Argentinian has yet reproduced what he has achieved since the start of his career or almost, that is to say transplanting in the axis at full speed to adjust the goalkeeper with the precision of his left foot. But this time, the context was special. La Pulga scored his first goal with Paris Saint-Germain, which is more in a big Champions League meeting against Manchester City (2-0).





Djibril Cissé prefers to greet Mbappé

All after a nice one-two with Kylian Mbappé who, according to Djibril Cissé, had the show unfairly stolen. ” Did I get up from my seat on Messi’s goal? Not necessarily, downplayed the former center-forward on the L’Equipe channel. It’s Messi in the text but the delivery of Mbappé… It’s incredible! At 30 centimeters, it does not happen! If the throw is too long, he cannot hit, the same if it is too short. He is three quarters, he does not see what is happening and he is in the middle of the race, he puts it to perfection! It’s crazy ! We must salute that, because the strike is beautiful, it’s Messi but the surrender of Mbappé… It’s still something! “By celebrating his goal, the former Barcelonan also wanted to thank the French.